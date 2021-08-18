The Rush: Tim Tebow needs a Plan B, Jamal Adams makes bank with record deal
It's Wednesday, August 18, 2021, and here's what Jared's cookin' up:
It’s Wednesday, August 18, 2021, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:
Tim Tebow and Josh Rosen get cut while Jamal Adams becomes the highest-paid safety in the NFL
The NBA announces its Christmas Day 2021 schedule and Patrick Beverley is traded twice in three days
PLUS: What’s more impressive, Jalen Reagor’s one-handed catch, Brandon Moss’ self-assisted dunk, or the new Parkour robots from Boston Dynamics? You be the judge!
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .