The Rush: Tiafoe shocks Nadal, busts the US Open wide open

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, September 6, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Frances Tiafoe upset No.2 Rafael Nadal at the US Open

Mitchell Trubisky is unofficially, but kind of officially the Pittsburgh Steelers starting QB after being named team captain

PLUS: With Nadal’s upset loss and no Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic, the US Open is wide open for a fresh face in the men’s bracket to potentially win their first Grand Slam