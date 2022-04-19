The Rush: ‘The Match’ goes for broke with Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes and Allen

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The 76ers are up 2-0 over the Raptors after their 112-97 Game 2 win, the Mavericks evened their series with the Jazz thanks to Jalen Brunson, and the Warriors continued their domination over the Nuggets in their 126-106 Game 2 victory

Celtics PG Marcus Smart becomes the first guard since Gary Payton to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award

The golf exhibition simply known as ‘The Match’ is set with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers taking on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

PLUS: Retired NFL legend Marshawn Lynch celebrated his new minority ownership in the Seattle Kraken by taking a Zamboni for a joy ride... and it was delightful!

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.