The Rush: The first rule of Kawhi being healthy is you don’t talk about Kawhi being healthy

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, November 8th, 2019, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

In a Thursday Night Football game between a team that used to play in LA and one that allegedly plays there now, the Raiders beat the Chargers, 26-24.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It’s the latest installment of “Is Kawhi Healthy?” The NBA fined the Clippers for saying Kawhi Leonard wasn’t injured before sitting out a game two nights ago.

MetLife Stadium tweeted that their quest to track down the Monday Night Football Cat has yielded no results. Also, they don’t feed and house 300 strays.

Linebacker Kahzin Daniels made history when he was added to the Bucs 53 man roster. He’s 6-foot-4, 240 pounds and completely blind in his right eye.



THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, you can check out the archived episodes here.