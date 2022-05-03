The Rush: Suns and Heat sizzle, Hopkins is suspended and Brady gets swol

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, May 3, 2022, and here’s what what Jared’s cookin’ up:

The Suns and Heat scorched the Mavericks and 76ers respectively in Game 1 of their semifinal playoff series

For Philly, the uphill battle is steep as the 76ers are without injured star Joel Embiid as he continues to deal with an orbital fracture

Arizona Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins received a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s PED policy

PLUS: Tom Brady is in the middle of making a movie and he’s been caught flexing on Hollywood, literally!