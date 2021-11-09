The Rush: Steelers survive Bears scare, COVID wrecks havoc on 76ers

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, November 9, 2021, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The Steelers narrowly escaped with a win against the Bears on MNF, which was the least of Monday’s sports drama

Between the Ben Simmons debacle and Joel Embiid becoming the fourth 76ers player to enter COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Philly is riding the struggle bus

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Howard Stern join forces in taking Aaron Rodgers to task for his behavior relating to the COVID-19 vaccine

PLUS: The Bucks are the first NBA team to visit the White House since 2016 as Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammates celebrate their Championship with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris