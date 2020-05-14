The Rush: Sports set to return in Florida and Arizona...but with a few changes

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, May 14, 2020 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced his state would welcome teams from cities with more restrictive social distancing measures.

The NBA announced that after next year, game balls would no longer be manufactured by Spaulding and instead partnered with Wilson.

If there is baseball in 2020, it will be the first in MLB history that National League pitchers will not bat after the MLBPA approved a universal Designated Hitter.

PLUS: Tyson / Holyfield III could be on the horizon, a look back at The Big Sexy, and who ya got in the Finals? Florida Bucks or Florida Lakers?

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow.