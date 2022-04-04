The Rush: South Carolina smokes UConn, wins National Championship

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, April 4, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

South Carolina beat UConn 64-49 in the Women’s NCAA Championship game as coach Dawn Staley led the Gamecocks to a second title in school history

For the Huskies, the loss marks the first time coach Geno Auriemma has lost a title game in 12 championship appearances

Tiger Woods makes the golf world giddy saying he’s a “game-time decision” to play the Masters on Thursday

Drive, Chip and Putt champion Kylie Chung goes viral after adorable post-match interview

PLUS: How much money did Dianna Taurasi lose on a single hand of cards? DT, Sue Bird and LeBron James reminisce and reveal secrets from the 2008 Beijing Games