The Rush: Sharpton, Jenkins, others say Kaepernick should be given a job by the NFL

It’s Wednesday, June 10, 2020 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Several current and former Houston Texans’ players and coaches attended George Floyd’s memorial service, including J.J. Watt, D.J. Reader, and Bill O’Brien.

Al Sharpton spoke at the memorial service and called out Roger Goodell’s apology, saying the NFL should give Colin Kaepernick his job back.

In the NBA: two franchises, two totally different ways of doing things. The Knicks released an underwhelming 35-word statement on the social movement sweeping the nation. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been calling for candid, uncomfortable conversations over white privilege.

Apart from being an NBA superstar and protesting in the streets, Damian Lillard somehow found the time to release a new track called ‘Blacklist.’

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace wants to see Confederate flags removed from race events. He’ll also be driving an all-black car featuring the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ in tonight’s race at Martinsville.



