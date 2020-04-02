The Rush: Serena’s Grand Slam quest on hold after Wimbledon cancelation

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

Serena Williams’ quest to obtain the most Grand Slam titles may be in jeopardy after the All England Club announced the cancelation of Wimbledon 2020.

It’s business as usual in the NFL as the construction of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles continues, even after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

After Sean Payton spent Sunday tweeting out his own playbook, the team said their Draft “war room” may be held... where?!?!?

PLUS the Bengals adopted a mascot as terrible as they are, and after seven years, the Dodgers will be broadcast on TV in LA. If there’s baseball, of course.



