The Rush: Serena Williams loses thriller to Harmony Tan in first round at Wimbledon
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Serena WilliamsAmerican professional tennis player (born 1981)
- Harmony TanFrench tennis player
- John WallLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Wednesday, June 29, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
Serena Williams lost in the first round at Wimbledon to Harmony Tan in an epic 3+ hour match
Russell Westbrook opted into his $47 million option with the Lakers, Kyrie Irving looks to be staying put with the Nets, and John Wall will allegedly sign with the Clippers
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .