The Rush: Saluting Serena Williams’ iconic presence on and off the tennis court
It’s Wednesday, August 10, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
Serena Williams announced her plans to retire from professional tennis following the U.S. Open
In a wide-ranging essay penned for Vogue Magazine, Williams takes readers to the honest and vulnerable emotions she is experiencing as her career comes to a close
Williams reveals why she is retiring now (and it’s probably not what you’re thinking) and brings Tom Brady into the discussion
PLUS: The Rush explores Serena’s greatness on and off the tennis court
