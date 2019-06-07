The Rush: Rest easy, America. St. Louis is here to stop Boston.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, June 6th, 2019 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs the Blues beat the Bruins by the score of 2-1 to go up 3-2 in the best of seven series, and put themselves on the brink of hosting the Stanley Cup.

Clippers guard Landry Shamet joins Jared to give his thoughts on Game 4 of the NBA finals, Vince Carter returning for a 22nd season, the oversized part fans have played in the playoffs and Paul Pierce’s shocking confession.

THE RUSH with Jared Quay will be back next week. Until then, you can check out the archived episodes here.