The Rush: Redskins honor London Fletcher by misspelling his name

It’s Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Washington’s history on Monday Night Football is embarrassing, but not as embarrassing as this week when they misspelled London Fletcher's name during his Ring of Honor induction.

LaMelo Ball is garnering attention as a potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft and Ball's camp has already begun exploring sneaker deals with different brands. It remains to be seen whether he will walk in his father’s shoes.

Based on a photograph of a young Daniel Jones wearing an Eli Manning jersey, Jared explains his theory that Jones has successfully completed an elaborate 12 year plan to take Eli’s job.





