The Rush: Raiders’ Carl Nassib comes out as gay, NCAA suffers blow from Supreme Court
It’s Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:
Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib becomes the first active NFL player to come out as gay
Supreme Court deals blow to NCAA
PLUS: An HBCU considers adding a hockey program
