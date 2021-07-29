The Rush: Olympic champ Gail Devers gives Tokyo track predictions, insight into athletes’ mental and physical health struggles
It’s Wednesday, July 28, 2021, and Gail Devers joins the Rush to discuss:
Who Gail is looking forward to waiting watching on the track in Tokyo
How athletes need to prioritize their own mental health needs
What if anything will change as a result of Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympics ban for using marijuana
PLUS: Gail details her thirty-year battle with Graves’ Disease, and is dedicating her life to helping people avoid the kind of suffering she experienced. You can learn more about Graves’ Disease and Thyroid Eye Disease at .