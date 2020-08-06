The Rush: Olympian Miles Chamley-Watson is proud to be the Dennis Rodman of fencing

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, August 6, 2020 and Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson joins Jared to discuss:

Fencing has been called the perfect COVID sport because you have to wear a mask and can socially distance with a sword. Miles explains why it’s fencing’s time to shine.

Miles has been called the Dennis Rodman of fencing and he explains the similarities and how he feels being compared to ‘The Worm.’

One positive side effect of the Olympic postponement is all of the time MIles has been able to devote to the Black Lives Matter movement.

PLUS: Miles gives The Rush an exclusive look at his fresh Rosa Parks tattoo.



THE RUSH will be back tomorrow! Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.



