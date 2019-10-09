The Rush: OJ Howard caught a flyball and watched the Rays beat the Astros in Game 4

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, October 9th, 2019, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:



Buccaneers tight end OJ Howard caught a flyball at Game 4 of the ALDS and saw the Rays defeat the Astros 4-1 and force a Game 5.

Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski is joining the Fox Sports NFL Pregame Show and it’s not a career choice Jared saw him choosing.

Kevin Durant explained why the Knicks aren’t a hot destination and it has to do with them being ‘not cool.’

Ben Simmons finally made a three-pointer and there’s video evidence. Sure, it was in a game that doesn’t officially count toward anything, but progress is progress.



