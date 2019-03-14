The Rush: Odell Beckham joins Browns, TE David Njoku predicts Super Bowl win

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, March 14, 2019, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Browns tight end David Njoku is in studio with Jared dishing on his new teammate Odell Beckham Jr., all things Cleveland and the day’s top headlines. The second year player also makes his prediction for how the he thinks his new and improved Browns will finish the coming season.

Kyler Murray shines at his pro day but mysteriously forgoes height measurement. That leaves David and Jared to use their imaginations in a game of “Is Kyler Murray taller or shorter than…”

