The Rush: Nuggets stave off elimination, Deebo makes intentions clear at the club

Yahoo Sports Staff
1 min read
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, April 25, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • Thanks to Nikola Jokic seeing into the future, the Denver Nuggets staved off elimination by beating the Golden State Warriors in Game 4, 126-121

  • The Bucks beat up the Bulls: 119-95, the Heat scorched the Hawks: 110-86, and the and the Pelicans took advantage of the Devin Booker-less Suns: 118-103

  • PLUS: 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was caught on camera in the club, but despite a fan’s best attempt, it looks like he still wants out of San Francisco

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

