The Rush: No. 15 St. Peter’s Peacocks strut their way to upsetting No. 2 Kentucky
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today's episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay.
It’s Friday, March 18, 2022, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:
The madness was plentiful during the first day of play in the round of 64 at the Men’s NCAA Tournament as several underdogs won their matchups
The biggest upset of the day came when No. 15 St. Peter’s Peacocks dismantled the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats in overtime
The NFL had no chill on Thursday, promptly hogging the college hoops spotlight with the blockbuster trade of Davante Adams from the Packers to the Raiders
The trade comes with a new contract, making Adams the highest-paid receiver in the league
In Cleveland, the Browns lost out on the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, and might lose Baker Mayfield too, as the starting quarterback reportedly requested a trade
THE RUSH will be back on Monday.