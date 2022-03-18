The Rush: No. 15 St. Peter’s Peacocks strut their way to upsetting No. 2 Kentucky

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, March 18, 2022, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:

The madness was plentiful during the first day of play in the round of 64 at the Men’s NCAA Tournament as several underdogs won their matchups

The biggest upset of the day came when No. 15 St. Peter’s Peacocks dismantled the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats in overtime

The NFL had no chill on Thursday, promptly hogging the college hoops spotlight with the blockbuster trade of Davante Adams from the Packers to the Raiders

The trade comes with a new contract, making Adams the highest-paid receiver in the league

In Cleveland, the Browns lost out on the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, and might lose Baker Mayfield too, as the starting quarterback reportedly requested a trade