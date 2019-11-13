The Rush: No. 1 ranked Kentucky loses to who?

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, November 13th, 2019, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

College basketball saw a major upset as No. 1 ranked Kentucky lost to a team named Evansville.

Colin Kaepernick will be participating in a private workout that all 32 teams will have access to, if they choose to attend. The most surprising part; it was organized by the league.

The Astros have been accused of sign stealing during their 2017 Championship season by none other than former Astros pitcher, Mike Fiers.



