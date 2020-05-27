The Rush: NHL lays out plan to return as NBA superstar threatens not to

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, May 27, 2020 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

The NHL took a big step toward returning, announcing plans to advance straight to a March Madness-style playoff tournament for the Stanley Cup.

One of the biggest stars in the NBA said he would sit out the remaining regular season games if his team isn’t given a shot at making the playoffs.

The Danish soccer club AGF Aarhus is currently working on plans to let up to 10,000 fans attend games remotely via Zoom.

PLUS: Alex Ovechkin Facetimes the Caps’ team dog, the KBO has better fake fans than Bundesliga, and three weeks ago, an episode of The Rush predicted the future!



THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and check out our archived episodes here.