The Rush: Nelson Agholor responds to baby-catching hero’s burn

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Chicago beat Washington in convincing fashion on Monday Night Football. As Case Keenum got crushed on the field, Washington fans in the stands chanted for second year QB Dwayne Haskins, but to no avail.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After saving children from a burning building, a Philadelphia man used his interview on the local news to tout his heroic efforts and… roast Nelson Agholor. The Eagles receiver took to Twitter to address the criticism.

As America comes to grips with the fact that the Browns may not be that good, Rex Ryan let the nation know that he’s no fan of Baker Mayfield.

Jalen Ramsey turned to middle school tactics to force the Jaguars to trade him by calling out sick to practice. He caught a cold. Unlike Agholor.



THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, you can check out the archived episodes here.