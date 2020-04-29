The Rush: NCAA reportedly on verge of allowing student-athletes to get paid

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, April 28, 2020 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

After insisting for a month that the 2020 season would start on time, the NFL formulated a contingency plan that eliminates bye weeks and the Pro Bowl.

Point guard Daishen Nix continued the trend of five star recruits skipping college in favor of the NBA G League, reneging on his letter of intent to play at UCLA.

In what is clearly a related story, an NCAA working group is reportedly suggesting that it may be time to allow student athletes to receive payment for endorsements and beyond.

A swimmer does laps in his kitchen, a Roomba moonlights as a curling rock and a kicker defends his own penalty shot as Jared highlights the best videos from around the world in today’s installment of What’s Good While Quarantined.

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow.