The Rush: NBA stars disagree about whether or not to resume the season

THE RUSH with Jared Quay

It’s Monday, June 15, 2020 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving disagree about whether finishing the NBA season would distract from the current social justice movement.

If you’re wondering whether NFL players will kneel this season, Baker Mayfield and JJ Watt tweeted out some big clues over the weekend.

Despite signing a multi-billion dollar contract with TBS, MLB owners continue to cry poverty in their attempts to restart the 2020 season.

PLUS: Sabrina Ionescu cuts a little rug with Kobe’s girls, New Zealand will make you want to learn rugby, and Jared learns he’d rather be poor than rich.

