The Rush: NBA return in doubt as “key players” may sit to honor George Floyd

It’s Monday, June 8, 2020 and and here’s how the sports world is reacting to the nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd:

On Yahoo Sports Dunk Bait, former NBA player Matt Barnes said “key players” are thinking about sitting out the season in honor of George Floyd.

The evolution of Drew Brees continued over the weekend as he apologized for his comments and even appealed to President Trump on Instagram.

Roger Goodell changed his stance on silent protests by NFL players after watching a video featuring the league’s biggest stars pleading for help.

Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokuonmpo, Russell Westbrook and many others were spotted at the weekend’s protests which were almost entirely peaceful.



