The Rush: NBA Finals sparks Twitter feud between Drake and Bay Area celebs

It's Tuesday, May 28th, 2019

It’s Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

The NBA Finals don’t start for two days, but the beef has reached a simmer. Drake has some competition for biggest celebrity superfan in the NBA Finals, and it’s coming from an unexpected challenger: Bay Area band Smash Mouth.

The Stanley Cup Finals opened up in Boston last night, as the Bruins beat the Blues 4-2 in Game 1. The Blues are looking for the first Cup win in franchise history as the Bruins are seeking to continue Boston’s run of sports dominance.

The baseball world lost a legend on Monday when former Cubs and Red Sox great Bill Buckner died at the age of 69. He’s best known for the catch he didn’t make, but today The Rush would like to celebrate the one he did.

THE RUSH with Jared Quay will be back next week. Until then, you can check out the archived episodes here.