The Rush: Myles Garrett’s surprising advice to stranger who punched him in the face

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today's piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay!

It’s Thursday, October 17th, 2019, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

The ALCS will resume play tonight after yesterday’s postponement due to the clouds that follow Giancarlo Stanton flooding New York with rain and bad juju.

Thanks to Myles Garrett’s detective work, police have identified the man who sucker punched the Browns DE in the face after asking him for a photo. Plus, Garrett critiqued the puncher’s form...and let’s just say he could use some work.

The Angels signed Joe Maddon to a 3-year contract, pairing baseball’s best manager with its best player in what will likely turn out to be a losing effort.

University of Alabama student called in a bomb threat to save his buddy from losing big money on a sports bet. #friendship



