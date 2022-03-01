The Rush: MLB players solicit jobs on Insta, post online résumé during negotiations

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Ariel Epstein. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, March 1, 2022, and here’s what Ariel’s cookin’ up:

  • MLB players poked fun at the lockout online while the owners and union worked on negotiating a new labor agreement late into the night

  • Derek Jeter resigned from the Miami Marlins

  • Ja Morant scored a career high 52 points in the Grizzlies win over the Spurs

  • Steve Nash was absent from the Nets loss to the Raptors after entering COVID health and safety protocols

  • The mayor of New York City weighs in on Kyrie Irving’s chances of receiving an exemption to the vaccine mandate

  • FIFA and other sports organizations around the world ban Russia from participation as Russian president Vladimir Putin continues an unprovoked war against neighboring Ukraine.

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

