The Rush: MLB players solicit jobs on Insta, post online résumé during negotiations

THE RUSH with Ariel Epstein.

It’s Tuesday, March 1, 2022, and here’s what Ariel’s cookin’ up:

MLB players poked fun at the lockout online while the owners and union worked on negotiating a new labor agreement late into the night

Derek Jeter resigned from the Miami Marlins

Ja Morant scored a career high 52 points in the Grizzlies win over the Spurs

Steve Nash was absent from the Nets loss to the Raptors after entering COVID health and safety protocols

The mayor of New York City weighs in on Kyrie Irving’s chances of receiving an exemption to the vaccine mandate

FIFA and other sports organizations around the world ban Russia from participation as Russian president Vladimir Putin continues an unprovoked war against neighboring Ukraine.