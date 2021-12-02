The Rush: MLB implements lockout and Boston bites back at Tom Brady

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, December 2, 2021, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Major League Baseball implements a lockout, forcing the league’s first work stoppage in 26 years

Mets fans can thank the lockout for landing Max Scherzer

Taysom Hill will be the Saints starting quarterback against the Cowboys on TNF… and he’s got millions of reasons to perform well

PLUS: Rover reveals its top pet names of 2021 and you’ll be surprised by football’s top-trending name!