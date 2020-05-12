The Rush: Mike Tyson looks fierce as hell in “I’m back!” boxing video

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, May 12, 2020 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Mike Tyson has still got it at 53-years-old in a new video that shows him training and saying, “I’m back,” leading many to speculate on a possible return to the ring.

A computer simulator makes surprising predictions about Tom Brady’s Bucs record for the 2020 NFL Season.

The top two selling jerseys belong to one man, newly drafted Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

PLUS: Arnold Schwarzenegger does the splits, insane workouts and “trashy” trick shots in today’s installment of What’s Good While Quarantined.

