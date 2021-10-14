The Rush: Mercury win Game 2 overtime thriller over Sky in WNBA Finals

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, October 14, 2021, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Game 2 of the WNBA Finals went into overtime with the Phoenix Mercury pulling out the 91-86 victory over the Chicago Sky, levelling the series at 1-1

The Brooklyn Nets are not offering Kyrie Irving the $186 million extension he’s eligible for due to his violation of NY vaccination requirements

In preseason action, the Dallas Mavericks crushed the Charlotte Hornets… by 68 points