The Rush: Megan Rapinoe & Simone Biles receive Medal of Freedom

THE RUSH with Jared Quay

It’s Friday, July 8, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Megan Rapinoe and Simone Biles added some hardware after being awarded the Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden

Rafael Nadal pulled out of his Wimbledon semifinal match with Nick Kyrgios due to injury

Ons Jabeur made history after reaching the women’s final at Wimbledon

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Sandra Douglass Morgan as the first black woman to serve as team president in NFL history