The Rush: LeBron James makes big reveal while quarantined

It’s Friday, May 1, 2020 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

LeBron James revealed the logo for Space Jam: A New Legacy, and it ain’t that different from the logo of its 1996 predecessor.

One American sports league is planning a May return despite social distancing rules still being in effect for much of the country.

The Cowboys gave Michael Irvin’s number to CeeDee Lamb, putting both an 88 and a bullseye on the first round pick’s back.

Brett Favre weighed in on the drama between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay, but does the Hall of Famer have an ulterior motive?

PLUS RJ Barrett takes his dog to the rim, Bryce Harper gets swole, Alvin Kamara finds his footing AND MORE in today’s installment of The Rona Diaries.



