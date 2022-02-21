The Rush: LeBron drills "walk-off' shot to win ASG, Curry sets 3-point record & grabs MVP
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Golden State WarriorsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Los Angeles LakersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Stephen CurryLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- LeBron JamesAmerican basketball player
- Juwan HowardAmerican basketball player and coach
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Monday, February 20, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
The NBA All-Star Game saw Stephen Curry set the record for most three-pointers, LeBron James drill a game-winning shot in Cleveland, and many legends turn out for the Top 75 Players celebration including Michael Jordan
The end of the Wisconsin - Michigan game turned ugly as head coaches Juwan Howard and Greg Gard began arguing in the handshake line, which resulted in Howard throwing a punch at an assistant coach
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .