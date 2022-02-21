The Rush: LeBron drills "walk-off' shot to win ASG, Curry sets 3-point record & grabs MVP

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, February 20, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • The NBA All-Star Game saw Stephen Curry set the record for most three-pointers, LeBron James drill a game-winning shot in Cleveland, and many legends turn out for the Top 75 Players celebration including Michael Jordan

  • The end of the Wisconsin - Michigan game turned ugly as head coaches Juwan Howard and Greg Gard began arguing in the handshake line, which resulted in Howard throwing a punch at an assistant coach

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

    MARSEILLE, France — Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak came to an end Sunday with a straight sets loss to Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final at the Open 13 Provence. Rublev, the No. 2 seed, downed the 21-year-old Canadian 7-5, 7-6(4). The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 12 aces and saved 7-of-11 break points across the one hour, 56 minute match. The 24-year-old Rublev won 71 per cent of his first serve points and saved 2-of-5 break points en route to clinching the title at the ATP 250 hard-