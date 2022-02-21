The Rush: LeBron drills "walk-off' shot to win ASG, Curry sets 3-point record & grabs MVP

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, February 20, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The NBA All-Star Game saw Stephen Curry set the record for most three-pointers, LeBron James drill a game-winning shot in Cleveland, and many legends turn out for the Top 75 Players celebration including Michael Jordan

The end of the Wisconsin - Michigan game turned ugly as head coaches Juwan Howard and Greg Gard began arguing in the handshake line, which resulted in Howard throwing a punch at an assistant coach