The Rush: Kyler Murray’s new salary is almost as much as the entire Athletics payroll
It’s Friday, July 22, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a new $230 million deal and his annual salary is almost as much as the entire Oakland Athletics 2022 payroll
Charles Barkley is strongly considering joining LIV Golf as a broadcaster
Miami Football is retiring the Turnover Chain, but Jared thinks it’ll be back
THE RUSH will be back on Monday.