The Rush: Kevin Durant puts in trade request with eyes on the Phoenix Suns

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, July 1, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • Kevin Durant put in a trade request with his sights set on the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat

  • Bradley Beal, Anfernee Simons, and Devin Booker will all sign massive extensions with their current teams

  • Nikola Jokic will sign the biggest extension in NBA history with the Nuggets

  • USC and UCLA will leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten as early as 2024

  • PLUS: The NHL delivered the Stanley Cup to the wrong address

THE RUSH will be back on Monday. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

  • Bregman helps Astros sink Yankees again, 2-1

    HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit a two-run double early and the Houston Astros held on for a 2-1 win over the New York Yankees on Thursday night. Thursday’s game completes a stretch for the Astros of nine straight games against New York teams. Houston went 3-2 against the major league-leading Yankees and swept four games with the Mets, who had baseball’s second best record before being overtaken by the Astros. The Yankees were in town for just one game to make up part of a series that was scrappe

  • The Rush: What does the future hold for James Harden and Bradley Beal in free agency?

    NBA Free Agency is on the horizon as players like James Harden and Bradley Beal look to lock up long-term contracts. Trae Young offered a warm (and possible foreshadowing) welcome to new teammate Dejounte Murray after the Spurs traded the guard to the Hawks and Candace Parker continues to pave her own path in the WNBA history books, adding another accomplishment to her incredible résumé.

  • Kevin Durant has Phoenix as preferred trade destination

    Chris Haynes: Kevin Durant has the Phoenix Suns listed as a preferred trade destination, league sources tell @YahooSports. Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes What's the buzz on Twitter? Alan Hahn @ alanhahn If you're the Nets, and KD wants to go to ...

  • Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios fined $10K for spitting at fan, advances to showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas

    Despite the drama, Kyrgios has played well to advance to a third-round showdown with No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

  • 2022 NBA free agency: Ja Morant agrees to $231 million extension with Memphis Grizzlies

    Morant's $193 million maximum salary rises by $38 million over the life of the contract if he makes a second All-NBA team next season or wins league MVP. The NBA's most popular young player is worth every penny.

  • Here's what LIV golfers think of the PGA Tour's increased prize money, other changes

    Last week, the PGA Tour announced it's pouring millions more dollars into prize purses as part of an effort to retain talent from jumping ship.

  • Where could Kevin Durant be dealt after requesting trade from Nets? Six potential landing spots

    Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, but who has the roster flexibility and assets to make a deal?

  • Raptors have assets to take run at Kevin Durant trade

    Kevin Durant to Toronto? The Raptors have enough pieces to take a real run at him.

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign defenceman Timothy Liljegren to two-year contract extension

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1.4 million. The 23-year-old Swede had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 61 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22. He also appeared in two playoff games. Liljegren was selected by Toronto in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2017 NHL draft. He has 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 74 career regular-season games with the Maple Le

  • Okagbare doping case DQs Nigerian relay team from worlds

    Sprinter Blessing Okagbare's doping violations will keep her Nigerian teammates from participating in the 4x100 meter relay at next month's world championships. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track, announced Monday it was extending Okagbare's 10-year ban by a year, and making it retroactive to June 13, 2021. That's six days before she competed at Nigeria's Olympic trials, with her relay squad qualifying for this year’s worlds. “Over the years, we have repeatedly se

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe helps Columbus Crew past Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe showed off his skill and sense of occasion Wednesday. The 19-year-old forward from nearby Brampton, Ont., who spent seven years with the Toronto FC academy, had two assists in his first MLS start to help the Columbus Crew defeat Toronto 2-1. "It felt amazing," said Russell-Rowe. "Getting two assists, the win on the road. Just playing at BMO Field. All of that together makes it a very special night for me." The Canadian youth international, who found

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t