The Rush: Kevin Durant puts in trade request with eyes on the Phoenix Suns

It's Friday, July 1, 2022

It’s Friday, July 1, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Kevin Durant put in a trade request with his sights set on the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat

Bradley Beal, Anfernee Simons, and Devin Booker will all sign massive extensions with their current teams

Nikola Jokic will sign the biggest extension in NBA history with the Nuggets

USC and UCLA will leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten as early as 2024

PLUS: The NHL delivered the Stanley Cup to the wrong address