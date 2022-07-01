The Rush: Kevin Durant puts in trade request with eyes on the Phoenix Suns
It’s Friday, July 1, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
Kevin Durant put in a trade request with his sights set on the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat
Bradley Beal, Anfernee Simons, and Devin Booker will all sign massive extensions with their current teams
Nikola Jokic will sign the biggest extension in NBA history with the Nuggets
USC and UCLA will leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten as early as 2024
PLUS: The NHL delivered the Stanley Cup to the wrong address
THE RUSH will be back on Monday. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .