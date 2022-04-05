The Rush: Kansas stuns UNC in epic Championship game comeback

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, April 5, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The Kansas Jayhawks beat the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 in the NCAA Men’s Championship game, overcoming a 16-point deficit to make the largest comeback in title game history

According to Brooklyn coach Steve Nash, there won’t be a comeback for Nets guard Ben Simmons in the regular season

There very well might be a comeback for golf great Tiger Woods, who practiced at Augusta National in front of massive crowds ahead of the Masters, which tees off on Thursday

