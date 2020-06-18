The Rush: Kaepernick on Chargers workout list as Trump changes tune on kneeling

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, June 17, 2020 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

The same day that the Chargers head coach said Colin Kaepernick would be on the team’s workout list, President Trump expressed support for the QB.

Serena Williams announced that she’ll be playing in the US Open this year with a chance to tie the record for most grand slam titles in history.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray plans to kneel this season, joining another high profile University of Oklahoma alum to make such a declaration.

PLUS: The Premier League sends love from across the pond, the Heisman Trophy gets redesigned, and why did UNLV have a statue of Yosemite Sam?

