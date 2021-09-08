The Rush: Juju Smith-Shuster on NFL fans, Fantasy Football and rookie mistakes

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, September 8, 2021, and Steelers receiver Juju Smith-Shuster is on the show, revealing:

  • The method behind the madness of drafting himself to his Fantasy Football team

  • Which NFL fan base is the wildest

  • What advice he’d give to his rookie-self if he had the chance

  • Which actor he’d want to play him in one very specific role

  • PLUS: Juju and Snickers are launching the “Rookie Mistake of the Year” program, rewarding fans during the NFL season who share examples of rookie mistakes they have made. To submit a rookie mistake and learn more, fans can head to snickersrookiemistakes.com and follow along on social using #SNICKERSROOKIEMISTAKE.

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

