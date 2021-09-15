The Rush: John Wall seeks trade, COVID hits Saints and Ryan Braun retires

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, September 15, 2021, and here’s what Liz is cookin’ up:

  • John Wall and the Houston Rockets reportedly mutually agree to seek a trade for the veteran guard

  • The New Orleans Saints suffer a significant COVID outbreak

  • Ryan Braun retires after 14 seasons as a Milwaukee Brewer

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

