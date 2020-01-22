The Rush: Jeter to the Hall, Kansas brawls

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, January 22, 2019, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

In the final seconds of the Kansas vs Kansas State game, a hard foul led to a brawl that saw Jayhawk Silvio De Sooza to pick up a chair like a wrestler.

MLB announced the 2020 Hall of Fame class as Larry Walker made it in his first year of eligibility while Derek Jeter appeared on 99.7% of the ballots.

Tim Tebow and 2017 Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters tied the knot in a ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa last weekend.

The LA City Council passed a resolution urging MLB to strip the 2017 Astros and the 2018 Red Sox of their World Series titles and hand them to the Dodgers.

The 2020 NFL Draft is in Vegas and the league announced that the stage will be built in the middle of the Bellagio fountain, leaving players to ride boats to the red carpet.



