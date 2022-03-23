The Rush: Greg Olsen on the Deshaun Watson gamble, Urban Meyer debacle and more
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Urban MeyerCollege football coach
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Liz Loza! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Wednesday, March 23, 2022, and here’s what Liz is chatting about with our guest, sportscaster and former NFL star, Greg Olsen:
The topsy turvy quarterback landscape in the NFL
The Browns’ gamble on Deshaun Watson
Where Urban Meyer went wrong in Jacksonville
The fashion mastery of his former teammate Cam Newton
The big business that is sports broadcasting
PLUS: As a parent and coach of young children, Greg is re-discovering the wild world of youth sports and taking us along for the ride with his podcast Youth Inc., produced by Audiorama. !
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .