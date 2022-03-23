The Rush: Greg Olsen on the Deshaun Watson gamble, Urban Meyer debacle and more

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Urban Meyer
    Urban Meyer
    College football coach

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Liz Loza! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, March 23, 2022, and here’s what Liz is chatting about with our guest, sportscaster and former NFL star, Greg Olsen:

  • The topsy turvy quarterback landscape in the NFL

  • The Browns’ gamble on Deshaun Watson

  • Where Urban Meyer went wrong in Jacksonville

  • The fashion mastery of his former teammate Cam Newton

  • The big business that is sports broadcasting

  • PLUS: As a parent and coach of young children, Greg is re-discovering the wild world of youth sports and taking us along for the ride with his podcast Youth Inc., produced by Audiorama. Check it out here!

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Adams excited to join Raiders, reunite with college QB Carr

    Davante Adams’ third-grade yearbook photo was taken in a Charles Woodson jersey, while the caption that accompanied it expressed his wish to be an NFL or NBA star. Growing up in East Palo Alto, he emulated former Raider greats Jerry Rice and Randy Moss, and wore a Tim Brown jersey until the numbers fell off. Now it’s Adams' turn to wear the Silver and Black.

  • Would you want Deshaun Watson on your team?

    Deshaun Watson is one of the NFL's best QBs, and he's also facing nearly two dozen accusations of sexual assault. Would you want him on your team?

  • Ukrainian troops 'have killed 15,000 of Russia's invading forces'

    Ukraine's military says it has killed a large proportion of Russia's invading force.

  • The top Russian naval commander died near Mariupol, Russia said, the latest senior officer killed in Ukraine

    An unusually high number of senior Russian officials have been killed in the war with Ukraine, with the death of a top naval officer announced Sunday.

  • Jusuf Nurkic fined $40,000 after throwing fan's cell phone into stands

    Jusuf Nurkic will shell out quite a bit of money after throwing a fan's cell phone.

  • No survivors found from China Boeing crash, Disney workers plan walkout, Stormy Daniels to pay Trump's legal fees

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down trending business headlines, which include China state media reporting that no survivors have been found in the Boeing 737 crash, Disney workers planning to walk out in protest of the company's response to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill, and a judge ordering Stormy Daniels to to pay Donald Trump's legal fees.

  • How to watch Canada's World Cup qualifiers: Schedule, TV channel, free live stream

    Canada will play three games over the next week as it tries to secure just its second-ever World Cup berth.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Sens sign Forsberg to three-year extension, trade Brown to Bruins and Sanford to Jets

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators signed goaltender Anton Forsberg to a three-year, US$8.25-million contract extension Monday. The deal with the pending unrestricted free agent that carries an average annual value of $2.75 million was announced just under five hours before the NHL's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. The 29-year-old is in his second season in the nation's capital after being claimed off waivers last March from the Winnipeg Jets. Ottawa made three more deals before the trade cutoff. The Senato

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nashville's Josi, Winnipeg's Connor, Arizona's Crouse named NHL's stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse have been dubbed the NHL's three stars of the week. Josi put up nine assists in three games, helping the Predators to a pair of wins as Nashville fights to hang on to the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. The 31-year-old Swiss blue liner has at least three points in his last four games and leads all NHL defenceman in scoring with 75 points (17 goals, 28

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.