The Rush: Georgia beats Alabama to win first National Championship in 41 years

THE RUSH with Jared Quay.

It’s Tuesday, January 11, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The Georgia Bulldogs put some demons to rest as they beat Alabama 33-18 in the College Football National Championship game

In a surprising move, the Miami Dolphins relieved Brian Flores of his duties

The Minnesota Vikings fired Mike Zimmer and the Chicago Bears fired Matt Nagy

PLUS: A hack of tennis star Novak Djokovic’s virtual court appearance with the Australian government included music and porn… Seriously.