The Rush: Georgia beats Alabama to win first National Championship in 41 years
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Tuesday, January 11, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
The Georgia Bulldogs put some demons to rest as they beat Alabama 33-18 in the College Football National Championship game
In a surprising move, the Miami Dolphins relieved Brian Flores of his duties
The Minnesota Vikings fired Mike Zimmer and the Chicago Bears fired Matt Nagy
PLUS: A hack of tennis star Novak Djokovic’s virtual court appearance with the Australian government included music and porn… Seriously.
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .