The Rush: Francisco Lindor isn’t surprised by Mets or Jacob deGrom

It’s Thursday, July 8th, 2021, and Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor joins The Rush to discuss:

The Mets’ hot start this season

Jacob DeGrom’s historic assault on the record books

Which other Mets players deserved All-Star nods

PLUS: Francisco Lindor surprises Vanderbilt commit Dylan Lesko of Burford High School (Buford, Ga.) with the 2020-21 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award!