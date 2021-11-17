The Rush: Football, fun and superpowers with Kurt Warner and Zachary Levi

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, November 17, 2021, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and actor Zachary Levi are on The Rush chatting with Jared about:

Their upcoming film “ American Underdog ,” which chronicles Kurt’s unlikely journey to the NFL

The fun and challenges of collaborating to play the role of a living person

The toughest jobs Kurt and Zachary have ever worked

Kurt and Zachary’s predictions for the L.A. Rams this season

PLUS: You can watch “American Underdog” in theaters on Christmas Day, but in the meantime, check out the film’s official trailer here!