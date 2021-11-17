The Rush: Football, fun and superpowers with Kurt Warner and Zachary Levi
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Wednesday, November 17, 2021, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and actor Zachary Levi are on The Rush chatting with Jared about:
Their upcoming film “,” which chronicles Kurt’s unlikely journey to the NFL
The fun and challenges of collaborating to play the role of a living person
The toughest jobs Kurt and Zachary have ever worked
Kurt and Zachary’s predictions for the L.A. Rams this season
PLUS: You can watch “American Underdog” in theaters on Christmas Day, but in the meantime,
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .