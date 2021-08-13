The Rush: “Field of Dreams” game ends in Hollywood fashion

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, August 13, 2021, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:

MLB’s “Field of Dreams” game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox brought all the nostalgia and an ending fit for a Hollywood blockbuster

The Seattle Storm slayed the Connecticut Sun to win the WNBA’s inaugural Commissioner’s Cup

Kawhi Leonard breaks the bank in his 4-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers

PLUS: The Rush puts in a special request for MLB’s next “movie game”