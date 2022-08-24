The Rush: Durant drama comes to an end in Brooklyn… or is this just the beginning?

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, August 24, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets agree to remain a couple heading into the NBA season, despite a rocky relationship over the summer.

The defending champion Chicago Sky advanced to the WNBA playoff semifinals after beating the underdog Liberty in New York.

Nick Saban is once again the highest paid public school football coach after the University of Alabama gave him a raise and a contract extension.

PLUS: The Rush debuts a new social-focused segment, “Digital Drama,” exploring the Twitter beef between Kevin Durant and Patrick Beverley and how Dallas Wings star Isabelle Harrison used the little blue bird as a direct line to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.