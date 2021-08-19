The Rush: Durant and Draymond squash beef, break down what went wrong

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, August 19, 2021, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:

Draymond Green interviewed his former teammate and fremenie Kevin Durant to clear the air about their infamous spat during a game against the Clippers in 2018

Durant reveals how the aftermath of the argument factored into his decision to leave the Warriors for Brooklyn… but something doesn’t quite add up

PLUS: NBA 2K22 ratings dropped, and KD has something to say about that too.